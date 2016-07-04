The Leading Event of its Kind…

Community Employment Day Career Fairs provide recruiters access to the United States’ largest pool of ethnically varied, diverse, and qualified professionals. It is the only career fair that targets and delivers candidates from ALL communities including those covered under the TitleVII Civil Rights Act of 1964*. This includes Women, People of Color, Seniors, LGBTQ and People with Disabilities and Veterans. Our award-winning staff has over 20 years experience in Community recruitment. The Community Career Fairs are held Annually in most major cities where the Mayor and/or Governor proclaim “Community Employment Day”. They are held in two formats – In Person (IP) and Virtual Video (VV). We have over 5,500 satisfied corporate, government and non-profit clients. We also produce Managed Virtual Hiring Events that are turnkey and exclusively for your brand. The Federal Government selected us as a preferred vendor to host its largest Community Career Fair ever!

Yearly and in 2025 we will produce over 30 Community Employment Day Career Fairs and Roundtables being held in major cities throughout America. Traditionally the Mayor, Governor or Local Board of County Supervisors proclaim the day by Proclamation or Resolution. The primary focus of the Community Employment Day Career Fair is to provide an opportunity for nationally recognized and top local employers to meet and interview qualified candidates from the ethnically varied and diverse communities of their city. Employers who are seeking to build a team and workforce that truly reflects all the communities they serve regularly recruit at our Community Employment Day Career Fairs. The average candidate attendance ranges between 500-1,100. The median candidate has 3-5 years of work experience and a college degree. Many are recent veterans with state-of-the-art career-related skills and are bilingual. The Community Employment Day Career Fairs start at 11AM and conclude at 3PM.

The Co-host of the Community Employment Day Career Fairs is the Community Recruiter’s Network that on the morning of the career fairs hosts a Community Roundtable exclusively for the employers, professional and community-based organizations, Community Partners, and the Media. It includes a Continental Breakfast a Community Spirit Achievement Awards Ceremony and Key Learning Speakers. Recent Key Learning Speakers have included Pacific Gas & Electric’s Chief Community Officer, Coca-Cola Refreshments Director of Talent Acquisition, Cisco System’s Chief All-Embracing and Collaboration Strategist, Kaiser Permanente’s Director of Workforce Planning and Development, the OFCCP and EEOC. Local Professional Chapters of Human Resources along with Professional and Community Based Organizations regularly sponsor and participate. Among them are, local SHRM Associations, NCHRA, SAHRA, NBMBA, SWE, NSHMBA, NAAAP, WMBA, NAACP, UL, ALPFA, BDPA, and many more. A high percentage of these organizations’ members attend and support our recruitment events. Every Community Employment Day Career Fair and co-located Industry Specific Pavilion are supported by our huge recruitment advertisement campaign that includes – Television, Radio, Internet Postings, Social / Business Media, Targeted Invitations to Professional Affinity Groups, Press Releases, Media Interviews, Community Partners Collateral Promos, National and local Magazines, Newspapers and Business Journals and more. Plus, we also heavily promote our recruitment career fairs and events by using Media Outlets unique to the ethnically varied and diverse communities.

As a result, we have over 7,500 satisfied clients who have interviewed and hired thousands of qualified candidates from our Annual Community Employment Day Career Fairs. Our clients tell us that the value of the Annual Community Employment Day Career Fair Package far exceeds their investment and thereby provides a high ROI that is cost-effective and works within their budget. To build upon the success of our Community Employment Day Career Fairs and to enhance even more for our employers their interview to hire ratio of relevant and targeted candidates – we suggest participation within our Industry & Candidate Specific Recruitment Pavilions and Industry Specific Virtual Career Fairs.

Community Employment Day Career Fairs Work!

Your hiring success at Community Employment Day is assured – we guarantee it! Your participation is backed by the most aggressive recruitment advertisement campaign in the marketplace. Community Employment Day is the only cost-effective Community career fair, backed by a guarantee that assures you will recruit truly qualified Community professionals from all communities. Right Now! The US is once again becoming a hot bed for recruiting the best professional-level talent! Join hundreds of major corporations, government agencies and organizations in supporting Community in the workplace by reserving your space at the upcoming Community Employment Day Career Fairs in 2025-2026!

Join these employers to recruit thousands of targeted Community candidates in 2025-2026. Reserve your space today by emailing PreBook@CityCareerFair.com or by calling 562-291-2956 .