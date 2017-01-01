The Leading Event of its Kind…

Diversity Employment Day Career Fairs provide recruiters access to the United States’ largest pool of diverse, multi-cultural, and qualified professionals. It is the only career fair that targets and delivers candidates from ALL classes covered under the TitleVII Civil Rights Act of 1964*. This includes Women, People of Color, Seniors, LGBTQ and People with Disabilities. Our award-winning staff has over 15 years experience in diversity recruitment. The Diversity Career Fairs are held Annually in most major cities where the Mayor and/or Governor proclaim “Diversity Employment Day”. We have over 1,000 satisfied corporate, government and non-profit clients. The Federal Government selected us as a preferred vendor to host it’s largest Diversity Career Fair ever!

Diversity Employment Day Career Fairs Work!

Your hiring success at Diversity Employment Day is assured — we guarantee it! Your participation is backed by the most aggressive recruitment advertisement campaign in the marketplace. Diversity Employment Day is the only cost-effective diversity career fair, backed by a guarantee, that assures you will recruit truly qualified diversity professionals from all communities. Right Now! The US is a hot bed for recruiting the best professional-level talent! Join hundreds of major corporations, government agencies and organizations in supporting diversity in the workplace by reserving your space at the upcoming Diversity Employment Day Career Fairs in 2017!

Join hundreds of companies to recruit thousands of targeted diversity candidates in 2016. Reserve your space today by emailing PreBook@CityCareerFair.com or by calling 562-409-0056.