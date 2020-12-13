20th Annual Diversity Employment Day Career Fair and Roundtables
VIRTUAL VIDEO
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA
San Francisco, CA
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Book your Virtual Video meeting with a Recruiter for the Northern CA DED Career Fair taking place on July 15, 2020.
Send your current resume to fasttrack@citycareerfair.com with NCAL VV 7152020 in the subject line and you’ll receive a pass code with directions on how to schedule your VV appointment(s).
Appointments are limited so please book today.
Current Employers Include:
- Amgen Inc.
- Fairmont San Francisco
- SF IHSS Public Authority
- Enterprise Holdings
- West Valley-Mission
- NBC Bay Area
- FBI
- Sutter Health
- Blue Shield
- Sysco San Francisco
- Turner Construction
- Hayward Police Department
- VF Outdoor
- Cumulus Media
- Bonneville SF
- Bay Area Air Quality Management
- Npower
- San Mateo County Community College District
- Benson Industries Inc
- U.S. Dept. of the Interior
- DeVry University
- Alameda County
- Health Plan of San Mateo
- Wells Fargo
- iHeart Media
- San Francisco Health Plan
- Legal Shield
- KTSF TV26
- San Mateo College District
- University of Phoenix
- US Customs and order Protection
- Episcopal Community Services
- …and Many More!
2020 & 2021 Schedule
Virtual Video events are now part of the City Career Fair and Roundtables experience. We continue to offer In Person events but many of them have been rescheduled because of the pandemic.
Please check both the Virtual Video (VV) and the In Person (IP) Schedules below for upcoming Diversity Employment Day Career Fairs.
2021 Schedule
- January 20 • Seattle 1 IP
- January 22 • Seattle 1 VV
- January 27 • Bay Area 1 IP
- January 29 • Bay Area 1 VV
- February 10 • Portland 1 IP
- February 12 • Portland 1 VV
- February 17 • Denver 1 IP
- February 19 • Denver 1 VV
- March 3 • Los Angeles 1 IP
- March 5 • Los Angeles 1 VV
- March 17 • Dallas IP
- March 19 • Dallas VV
- March 31 • DC / Virginia IP
- April 2 • DC / Virginia VV
- April 7• San Francisco IP
- April 9 • San Francisco VV
- April 21 • Chicago 1 IP
- April 23 • Chicago 1 VV
- May 5 • Boston IP
- May 7 • Boston VV
- May 12 • New York IP
- May 14 • New York VV
- May 19 • Phoenix IP
- May 21 • Phoenix VV
- June 2 • Atlanta IP
- June 4 • Atlanta VV
- June 9 • Sacramento IP
- June 11 • Sacramento VV
- June 16 • Silicon Valley IP
- June 18 • Silicon Valley VV
- June 23 • West Hollywood VV
- June 25 • West Hollywood IP
- July 14 • Seattle 2 IP
- July 16 • Seattle 2 VV
- July 28 • Orange County IP
- July 30 • Orange County VV
- August 4 • Denver 2 IP
- August 6 • Denver 2 VV
- August 18 • Portland 2 IP
- August 20 • Portland 2 VV
- August 25 • Inland Empire IP
- August 27 • Inland Empire VV
- September 1 • Chicago 2 IP
- September 3 • Chicago 2 VV
- September 8 • Bay Area 2 IP
- September 10 • Bay Area 2 VV
- September 15 • Milwaukee IP
- September 17 • Milwaukee VV
- September 22 • Los Angeles 2 IP
- September 24 • Los Angeles 2 VV
- October 6 • Phoenix 2 IP
- October 8 • Phoenix 2 VV
- October 13 • San Diego IP
- October 15 • San Diego VV
- October 20 • San Fernando Valley IP
- October 22 • San Fernando Valley VV
- November 3 • Long Beach IP
- November 5 • Long Beach VV