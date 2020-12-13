20th Annual Diversity Employment Day Career Fair and Roundtables
Seattle, Washington
Thursday, July 23, 2020
10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Book your Virtual Video meeting with a Recruiter for the SEATTLE 2 DED Career Fair taking place on July 23, 2020.
Send your current resume to fasttrack@citycareerfair.com with SEA VV 7232020 in the subject line and you’ll receive a pass code with directions on how to schedule your VV appointment(s).
Appointments are limited so please book today.
Current Employers Include:
- Comcast
- University of Washington
- Seattle Police
- King County Housing Authority
- Pierce College District
- Northeastern University
- Salem Media Group
- Kaiser Permanente of WA
- Sherwin-Williams
- Bonneville
- Boeing
- iHeart Media
- National Response Corporation
- Harlow Bus Service
- Robert Half
- The North West Company
- Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office
- Graybar Electric
- Dignity Memorial
- Stonebridge Companies
- Sound Health
- BECU
- Les Schwab Tire Centers
- USPS
- City of Kent
- Apartment Advantage
- AppleOne Employment Services
- Commander Navy Region Northwest
- WA Dept of Licensing
- AA Asphalting
- Opti Staffing Group
- Portland Community College
- Muckleshoot Indian Tribe
- King County Wastewater Treatment
- Benson Industries
- Philadelphia Insurance Companies
- Holmberg Mechanical
- Associated Recreation Council
- Sound Transit
- US General Services Administration
- Valley Cities
- Parker, Smith & Feek
- King County DHR
- DESC
- Security Industry Specialists
- King County Dept of Adult & Juvenile Detention
- Perkins Coie
- Tryhemptoday
- University of Washington Advancement HR
- UW Neighborhood Clinics
- Edward Jones
- Bloodworks
- King 5
- PACCAR
- Puget Sound Energy
- US Navy
- Community Transit
- Air National Guard
- City of Tacoma Police Dept
- Seattle Children’s Hospital
- The Everett Clinic
- New Seasons Market
- New York Life
- Ryther
- University of Phoenix
- United States Postal Service
- Columbia Distributing
- SE Army Recruiting Battalion
- Multicare Health System
- Transportation Security Administration
- Norcom 911
- Entercom Seattle
- Public Partnerships
- Seattle Goodwill
- US Customs & Border Patrol
- Greenpeace
- Market Leader
- Food Services of America
- Hotel CA by the Sea
- Time Share Exit
- T&A Supply
- Matvey Foundation Repair
- Washington State Patrol
- Washington Army National Guard
2020 & 2021 Schedule
Virtual Video events are now part of the City Career Fair and Roundtables experience. We continue to offer In Person events but many of them have been rescheduled because of the pandemic.
Please check both the Virtual Video (VV) and the In Person (IP) Schedules below for upcoming Diversity Employment Day Career Fairs.
2021 Schedule
- January 20 • Seattle 1 IP
- January 22 • Seattle 1 VV
- January 27 • Bay Area 1 IP
- January 29 • Bay Area 1 VV
- February 10 • Portland 1 IP
- February 12 • Portland 1 VV
- February 17 • Denver 1 IP
- February 19 • Denver 1 VV
- March 3 • Los Angeles 1 IP
- March 5 • Los Angeles 1 VV
- March 17 • Dallas IP
- March 19 • Dallas VV
- March 31 • DC / Virginia IP
- April 2 • DC / Virginia VV
- April 7• San Francisco IP
- April 9 • San Francisco VV
- April 21 • Chicago 1 IP
- April 23 • Chicago 1 VV
- May 5 • Boston IP
- May 7 • Boston VV
- May 12 • New York IP
- May 14 • New York VV
- May 19 • Phoenix IP
- May 21 • Phoenix VV
- June 2 • Atlanta IP
- June 4 • Atlanta VV
- June 9 • Sacramento IP
- June 11 • Sacramento VV
- June 16 • Silicon Valley IP
- June 18 • Silicon Valley VV
- June 23 • West Hollywood VV
- June 25 • West Hollywood IP
- July 14 • Seattle 2 IP
- July 16 • Seattle 2 VV
- July 28 • Orange County IP
- July 30 • Orange County VV
- August 4 • Denver 2 IP
- August 6 • Denver 2 VV
- August 18 • Portland 2 IP
- August 20 • Portland 2 VV
- August 25 • Inland Empire IP
- August 27 • Inland Empire VV
- September 1 • Chicago 2 IP
- September 3 • Chicago 2 VV
- September 8 • Bay Area 2 IP
- September 10 • Bay Area 2 VV
- September 15 • Milwaukee IP
- September 17 • Milwaukee VV
- September 22 • Los Angeles 2 IP
- September 24 • Los Angeles 2 VV
- October 6 • Phoenix 2 IP
- October 8 • Phoenix 2 VV
- October 13 • San Diego IP
- October 15 • San Diego VV
- October 20 • San Fernando Valley IP
- October 22 • San Fernando Valley VV
- November 3 • Long Beach IP
- November 5 • Long Beach VV