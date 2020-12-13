20th Annual Diversity Employment Day Career Fair and Roundtables
Seattle, Washington
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Seattle Center – The Armory
305 Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98109
There are 3 parking garages – Parking in that lot is $15 for 0-12 hours. 5th Avenue N Garage: Located at 516 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109 (entrances on Harrison St and Republican St just east of 5th Avenue N – close to MoPOP, Memorial Stadium and the Armory) | Mercer Street Garage: Located at 650 3rd Avenue N between Mercer St and Roy St close to McCaw Hall, Cornish Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre | Theatre Commons ADA Parking Lot: Located at 2nd Avenue N & Mercer Street, Seattle, WA (location is adjacent to the Bagley Wright Theatre entrance is on Mercer St at 2nd Street North)
For information on this and other parking lots, please visit Seattle Center website at http://www.seattlecenter.com/transportation/parking/
Tickets are FREE for Candidates 18 years of age and older!
FASTTRACK
Don’t wait in line… send your resume to fasttrack@citycareerfair.com with “Seattle I” in the subject line and receive a confirmation code to get you ahead of the lines.
Current Employers Include:
- Amazon Deliver Service Providers
- Comcast/Xfinity
- Northwest Center
- University of Washington
- C89.5 / KNHC
- Pierce College
- Entercom
- Sound
- Bonneville International
- Enterprise Holdings
- Sysco
- Metropolitan Market
- iHeart Media
- AppleOne
- Benson Industries
- Bloodworks Northwest
- Salem Media Group
- Washington State Dept. of Ecology
- The Everett Clinic
- ReedHein & Associates / Timeshare Exit Team
- Seattle Colleges
- Transportation Security Administration
- Gary Merlino Construction
- King County Library
- UW Neighborhood Clinic
- University of Phoenix
- Bellevue College
- DESC
- Seattle Army Recruitment Battalion
- Central Intelligence Agency
- King County Adult & Juvenile Detention
- PCS Structural Solutions
- Ryther
- Bureau of Prisons
- Sound Transit
- Sinclair Broadcast Group
- Enviroissues
- Parker, Smith & Feek
- NTAG Pacific Northwest
- Columbia Bank
- Dignity Memorial
- Merrill Lynch
- US Census Bureau
- Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce
- Community Transit
- Edward Jones
- United States Postal Service
- Rainier Guest Services
- Apartment Advantage
- Allied Universal
- Aviation Technical Services
- Commercial Driver School
- Booking.com
- Paccar Inc.
- Professional Appliance
- Tacoma Community College
- Commander Navy Region Northwest
- Turnkey Vacation Rentals
- Jennifer Boyle Photography
- … and many more!
2020 & 2021 Schedule
Virtual Video events are now part of the City Career Fair and Roundtables experience. We continue to offer In Person events but many of them have been rescheduled because of the pandemic.
Please check both the Virtual Video (VV) and the In Person (IP) Schedules below for upcoming Diversity Employment Day Career Fairs.
2021 Schedule
- January 20 • Seattle 1 IP
- January 22 • Seattle 1 VV
- January 27 • Bay Area 1 IP
- January 29 • Bay Area 1 VV
- February 10 • Portland 1 IP
- February 12 • Portland 1 VV
- February 17 • Denver 1 IP
- February 19 • Denver 1 VV
- March 3 • Los Angeles 1 IP
- March 5 • Los Angeles 1 VV
- March 17 • Dallas IP
- March 19 • Dallas VV
- March 31 • DC / Virginia IP
- April 2 • DC / Virginia VV
- April 7• San Francisco IP
- April 9 • San Francisco VV
- April 21 • Chicago 1 IP
- April 23 • Chicago 1 VV
- May 5 • Boston IP
- May 7 • Boston VV
- May 12 • New York IP
- May 14 • New York VV
- May 19 • Phoenix IP
- May 21 • Phoenix VV
- June 2 • Atlanta IP
- June 4 • Atlanta VV
- June 9 • Sacramento IP
- June 11 • Sacramento VV
- June 16 • Silicon Valley IP
- June 18 • Silicon Valley VV
- June 23 • West Hollywood VV
- June 25 • West Hollywood IP
- July 14 • Seattle 2 IP
- July 16 • Seattle 2 VV
- July 28 • Orange County IP
- July 30 • Orange County VV
- August 4 • Denver 2 IP
- August 6 • Denver 2 VV
- August 18 • Portland 2 IP
- August 20 • Portland 2 VV
- August 25 • Inland Empire IP
- August 27 • Inland Empire VV
- September 1 • Chicago 2 IP
- September 3 • Chicago 2 VV
- September 8 • Bay Area 2 IP
- September 10 • Bay Area 2 VV
- September 15 • Milwaukee IP
- September 17 • Milwaukee VV
- September 22 • Los Angeles 2 IP
- September 24 • Los Angeles 2 VV
- October 6 • Phoenix 2 IP
- October 8 • Phoenix 2 VV
- October 13 • San Diego IP
- October 15 • San Diego VV
- October 20 • San Fernando Valley IP
- October 22 • San Fernando Valley VV
- November 3 • Long Beach IP
- November 5 • Long Beach VV