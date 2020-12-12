20th Annual Diversity Employment Day Career Fair and Roundtables
Portland, Oregon
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Portland Metro Expo Center
2060 N. Marine Drive
Portland, OR 97217
FREE Parking
TriMet MAX Light Rail Yellow Line to the Expo Center
A short 30 minute ride from downtown Portland, the MAX Yellow Line directly serves the Portland Expo Center. Upon arrival, you’ll cross the Expo parking lots west under a covered walkway.
Tickets are FREE for Candidates 18 years of age and older
Current Employers Include:
- Amazon Deliver Service Providers
- OEG, Inc.
- Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare
- Northwest Regional Education Service District
- Reach CDC
- Northwest Staffing Resources
- Recology
- Alpha Media LLC
- Oregon Dept. of Corrections
- Central Intelligence Agency
- Benson Industries
- Pacificorp
- Cinder Staffing
- Multnomah County
- Oregon Youth Authority
- PeaceHealth
- Mt. Hood Community College
- Edwards Vaccum
- David Douglas School District
- Amazon Workforce Staffing
- Oregon State Lottery
- SE Works/Portland Metro
- Clackamas County
- FBI
- Allstate Insurance
- Ayusa
- Enterprise Holdings
- Onpoint Community Credit Union
- Bonneville Power Administration
- TSA
- Oregon Health Authority
- City of Beaverton
- Les Schwab Tire Centers
- EVRAZ Steel Mill
- Washington Dept of Licensing
- G4S Secure
- Swagelok NW
- Goodwill Industries of Columbia Williamette
- United States Postal Service
- Apartment Advantage Staffing
- US Foods
- N. Clackamas School District
- Lane Community College
- Aramark
- Interfor
- Portland Community College
- Oregon Liquor Control Commission
- Portland’s CW
- Natural Grocers
- Tillamook Creamery
- US Census Bureau
- Clackamas County
- Providence Health Services
- AppleOne Employment Services
- Entercom Portland, LLC
- Salem Media Group
- Vancouver Police Department
- Selmet Inc.
- Portland Timbers
- And Many More!
Portland's 20th Annual Diversity Employment Day Career Fair
2020 & 2021 Schedule
Virtual Video events are now part of the City Career Fair and Roundtables experience. We continue to offer In Person events but many of them have been rescheduled because of the pandemic.
Please check both the Virtual Video (VV) and the In Person (IP) Schedules below for upcoming Diversity Employment Day Career Fairs.
2021 Schedule
- January 20 • Seattle 1 IP
- January 22 • Seattle 1 VV
- January 27 • Bay Area 1 IP
- January 29 • Bay Area 1 VV
- February 10 • Portland 1 IP
- February 12 • Portland 1 VV
- February 17 • Denver 1 IP
- February 19 • Denver 1 VV
- March 3 • Los Angeles 1 IP
- March 5 • Los Angeles 1 VV
- March 17 • Dallas IP
- March 19 • Dallas VV
- March 31 • DC / Virginia IP
- April 2 • DC / Virginia VV
- April 7• San Francisco IP
- April 9 • San Francisco VV
- April 21 • Chicago 1 IP
- April 23 • Chicago 1 VV
- May 5 • Boston IP
- May 7 • Boston VV
- May 12 • New York IP
- May 14 • New York VV
- May 19 • Phoenix IP
- May 21 • Phoenix VV
- June 2 • Atlanta IP
- June 4 • Atlanta VV
- June 9 • Sacramento IP
- June 11 • Sacramento VV
- June 16 • Silicon Valley IP
- June 18 • Silicon Valley VV
- June 23 • West Hollywood VV
- June 25 • West Hollywood IP
- July 14 • Seattle 2 IP
- July 16 • Seattle 2 VV
- July 28 • Orange County IP
- July 30 • Orange County VV
- August 4 • Denver 2 IP
- August 6 • Denver 2 VV
- August 18 • Portland 2 IP
- August 20 • Portland 2 VV
- August 25 • Inland Empire IP
- August 27 • Inland Empire VV
- September 1 • Chicago 2 IP
- September 3 • Chicago 2 VV
- September 8 • Bay Area 2 IP
- September 10 • Bay Area 2 VV
- September 15 • Milwaukee IP
- September 17 • Milwaukee VV
- September 22 • Los Angeles 2 IP
- September 24 • Los Angeles 2 VV
- October 6 • Phoenix 2 IP
- October 8 • Phoenix 2 VV
- October 13 • San Diego IP
- October 15 • San Diego VV
- October 20 • San Fernando Valley IP
- October 22 • San Fernando Valley VV
- November 3 • Long Beach IP
- November 5 • Long Beach VV