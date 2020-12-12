Phoenix, AZ

Friday, August 21, 2020

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Book your Virtual Video meeting with a Recruiter for the Phoenix DED Career Fair taking place on August 21, 2020.

Send your current resume to fasttrack@citycareerfair.com with PHX I 8212020 in the subject line and you’ll receive a pass code with directions on how to schedule your VV appointment(s).

Appointments are limited so please book today.