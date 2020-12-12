20th Annual Diversity Employment Day Career Fair and Roundtables
Phoenix, AZ
Thursday, March 11, 2021
RESCHEDULED FROM:
Thursday, August 14, 2020
11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Hilton Garden Inn
3422 E. Elwood Street
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Parking Instructions:
- Free Venue Parking!
Public Transportation:
- 30 Bus to University Dr & Elwood St
Current and Past Employers Include:
- AZ Air National Guard
- DeVry University
- FNF Construction Inc.
- Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale (Troon North)
- Hacienda Healthcare
- U.S. Dept of Interior
- HDR Inc.
- Marc Community Resources
- Dept. of Public Safety Standards & Training
- Nucor
- Arizona State University
- Health Services Advisory Group
- Medtronic
- Graybar
- Arizona’s Children Association
- US Foods
- Microchip Technology
- Computershare
- Cox Communications
- Synchrony
- Freeport McMoRan Inc.
- Advance Auto Parts
- JDA Software
- Mesa Public Schools
- Arizona Capitol Times
- Bonneville Phoenix
- Rummel Construction, Inc
- ABM
- Wells Fargo Home Mortgage
- Career Connectors
- … And More!
