2020 Schedule

18th Annual Diversity Employment Day Career Fairs

Thirty Diversity Employment Day Career Fairs will be held in major cities throughout America in 2018. Traditionally the Mayor, Governor or Local Board of County Supervisors proclaims the day by Proclamation or Resolution.The primary focus of the Diversity Employment Day Career Fair is to provide an opportunity for nationally-recognized and top local employers to meet and interview qualified candidates from the multicultural and diverse communities of their city. The average candidate attendance ranges between 900-1,500. The median candidate has 3-5 years of work experience and a college degree. Many are recent veterans with state of the art career-related skills and are bilingual. The Diversity Employment Day Career Fairs start at 11AM and conclude at 3PM.

The Co-host of the Diversity Employment Day Career Fairs is the Diversity Recruiter’s Network that on the morning of the career fairs hosts a Diversity Roundtable exclusively for the employers, professional and community based organizations, Diversity Partners, and the Media. It includes a Continental Breakfast a Diversity Spirit Achievement Awards Ceremony and Key Learning Speakers. Recent Key Learning Speakers have included Pacific Gas & Electric’s Chief Diversity Officer, Coca-Cola Refreshments Director of Talent Acquisition, Cisco System’s Chief Inclusion and Collaboration Strategist, Kaiser Permanente’s Director of Workforce Planning and Development, the OFCCP and EEOC. Local Professional Chapters of Human Resources along with Professional and Community Based Organizations regularly sponsor and participate. Among them are, local SHRM Associations, NCHRA, SAHRA, NBMBA, SWE, NSHMBA, NAAAP, WMBA, NAACP, UL, ALPFA, BDPA, and many more. A high percentage of these organizations members attended and support our recruitment events. Every Diversity Employment Day Career Fair and co-locate Industry & Candidate Specific Pavilion are support by our huge recruitment advertisement campaign that includes: Television, Radio, Internet Postings, Targeted Invitations to Professional Affinity Groups, Press Releases, Media Interviews, Diversity Partners Collateral Promos, National and local Magazines, Newspapers and Business Journals and more. Plus we also heavily promote our recruitment career fairs and events by using the Media Outlets unique to the multicultural and diverse communities.

As a result we have over 2,500 satisfied clients who have interviewed and hired thousands of qualified candidates from our Annual Diversity Employment Day Career Fairs. Our clients tell us that the value of the Annual Diversity Employment Day Career Fair Package far exceeds their investment and thereby provides a high ROI that is cost-effective and works within their budget. To build upon the success of our Diversity Employment Day Career Fairs and to enhance even more for our employers their interview to hire ratio of relevant and targeted candidates – we suggest participation within our Industry & Candidate Specific Recruitment Pavilions.