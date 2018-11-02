19th Annual Diversity Employment Day Career Fair and Roundtables

Chicago, IL

Thursday, April 18, 2019

11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Courtyard Chicago Downtown Magnificent Mile
165 East Ontario
Chicago, IL 60611

Parking Options:
Embassy Suites – $24 Day Parking
Hilton Garden Inn – $32; 1-4 Hours & $36 for Valet; 4-8 Hours Street Parking – $4/hour; 2 Hours Max
Use App SpotHero To Locate Discount Parking Nearby

Conveniently Located By Grand Station for Metro Red Line

TICKETS ARE FREE:

 

Register Here

FASTTRACK

Don’t wait in line… send your resume to fasttrack@citycareerfair.com with “Chicago I” in the subject line and receive a confirmation code to get you ahead of the lines.

Past and Current Employers Include:

MBFinancial

Ingredion

FreseniusKabi

True Value Company

The Second CityCrawford Broadcasting

FBI

WGNTV

Advocate Health Care

RCNAdvanced Group

Chicago Transit Authority

For open positions follow:

Career Fair Information