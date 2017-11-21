18th Annual Diversity Employment Day Career Fair and Roundtables
Chicago, IL
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Hilton Garden Inn
Magnificent Mile
10 E Grand Avenue
Chicago, IL 60611
Parking Options:
Embassy Suites – $24 Day Parking
Hilton Garden Inn – $32; 1-4 Hours & $36 for Valet; 4-8 Hours Street Parking – $4/hour; 2 Hours Max
Use App SpotHero To Locate Discount Parking Nearby
Conveniently Located By Grand Station for Metro Red Line
TICKETS ARE FREE:
FASTTRACK
Don’t wait in line… send your resume to fasttrack@citycareerfair.com with “Chicago” in the subject line and receive a confirmation code to get you ahead of the lines.
Current Exhibitors Include:
- MB Financial Bank
- Union Pacific
- Fresenius-Kabi
- Newsweb Radio Company
- US Bank
- RCN
- US Air Force Recruiting
- Entercom Communications
- TCS Education System
- Crawford Broadcasting
- Advanced Group
- Gateway Foundation
- BMO Harris Bank
- ACT, Inc
- The Museum of Science and Industry
- Westminster Place
- Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling
- Insight
- Marriott Hotels
- SG360
- US Secret Service
- Devry University
- WGN Continental Broadcasting
- IES Abroad
- Chicago Citizens Newspaper
- …and many more!
Chicago's 18th Annual Diversity Employment Day
2018 Schedule
- January 17 | Seattle
- January 26 | Bay Area
- February 14 | Portland
- February 21 | Denver
- March 7 | Los Angeles
- March 21 | Dallas
- April 4 | DC / Virginia
- April 12 | San Francisco
- April 24 | Chicago
- May 9 | Boston
- May 17 | Phoenix
- May 22 | New York
- June 6 | Atlanta
- June 13 | Sacramento
- June 20 | Silicon Valley
- June 29 | West Hollywood
- July 18 | Seattle
- August 1 | Orange County
- August 8 | Denver
- August 22 | Portland
- August 29 | Inland Empire/Ontario
- September 5 | Bay Area
- September 11 | Chicago
- September 20 | Milwaukee
- September 27 | Los Angeles
- October 10 | Phoenix
- October 18 | San Diego
- October 24 | West Valley
- November 7 | Long Beach